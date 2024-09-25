Hanging onto that feeling! Less than a month after initiating their divorce, Jennifer Lopez was seen packing on the PDA with estranged husband Ben Affleck during a September 14 brunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Now sources are throwing up the warning flags, saying the cozy reunion just highlights the exes’ weak spots.

“Jennifer craves romance and adulation,” the insider exclusively tells In Touch, while rehab vet Ben, who’s also battled gambling issues, “is always looking for the next rush, whether it’s good for him or not. Ben’s treading a dangerous line being so handsy with his estranged wife.”

After rekindling their early-aughts romance in 2021, Jennifer, 55, and Ben, 52, were determined to live out a redemptive love story, with Jen revealing that their 2004 breakup was “the biggest heartbreak of my life,” and that their 2022 wedding represented “all [my] dreams coming true.”

After things very publicly fell apart this year, however, the pop star was heard admitting to her Unstoppable costar Bobby Cannavale that she’s a “bad picker” of men.

Still, the pair can’t seem to let go. “She had this notion that it was meant to be and that things would work out the second time around,” says the insider. “But even though there’s clearly still a physical attraction between them, the conflicts are still there. This could all just cause more resentment.”