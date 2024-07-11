No more secret showings! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have publicly listed the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased in May 2023 for $68 million, In Touch can confirm, as another sign that the marriage is heading for a split.

The listing for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion went up on Thursday, July 11. The 38,000-square-foot house sits atop a five-acre promontory and was originally bought by the pair for $60 million as their marital home.

“Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months,” the MLS listing noted about the home, which was described as a “newly rebuilt and expanded masterpiece.”

MEGA

Ben has already moved out, In Touch reported exclusively on May 15. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” a source revealed.

At the time, the insider said, “They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The Argo star, 51, has been living in a $100,000 rental home in Brentwood, California, near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.

Speculation that the pair were going their separate ways by parting with their home was fueled in early June, when new photos of the interiors and exteriors were added to Zillow. On June 8, TMZ reported the duo were working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, who had been privately showing the home to prospective buyers for “about two weeks” but there had been no takers. Arana is the agent on the current home sale listing.

The new photos that were added showed how the pair lived large during their short time together in the property. The pictures included a room with luxurious side-by-side massage tables, a gym featuring basketball and pickleball courts with a high ceiling and chandelier lighting and a massive glam room with barber’s chairs, mani-pedi stations and mirrored walls with movie set quality lighting.

On March 1, a source told In Touch that money was a point of contention between the pair, including their lavish mansion. “Ben was thinking more along the lines of $20 million for the house,” revealed a source. “But Jen overruled him.”

“Their bills are through the roof,” the insider added, citing the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s love of private jets, designer shopping sprees and more. “It’s all eating away at their bank accounts.”

After going 47 days without being photographed together, Ben and J. Lo, 54, reunited for his child Fin’s school play on May 16, in exclusive photos obtained by In Touch.

The duo briefly got together again for a series of family-related activities in late May, including Ben’s daughter Violet and son Sam’s respective school graduations. The pair were photographed looking tense while heading to dinner at West Hollywood’s private SoHo House on May 19, after attending a school event for Jennifer’s child Emme.

Since then, Ben and Jennifer have spent the summer apart. She took a solo trip to the Italian Riviera in mid-June, while he remained in Los Angeles. Over the 4th of July weekend, J. Lo chose to stay in the Hamptons with her longtime manager Benny Medina, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey, while the Gone Girl star had a quiet holiday in L.A. with his children.