Their parents may be celebrities, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids don’t act like Hollywood royalty. An insider close to the family exclusively tells In Touch that “none of them expect the special treatment.” Although Violet, Seraphina and Samuel “know they’re from a famous family,” their parents don’t let it go to their heads.

“Jen treats them to toys, computer games and their favorite sports clothes from time to time, but she doesn’t overly spoil them,” the source says. “Knowing Jen, it would be [her] worst nightmare for her kids to grow up being Hollywood brats.” Instead, she’s doing her best to raise them right. “[And] thanks to her fantastic parenting, they’re the total opposite.”

There are still some perks to being the son or daughter of a star, though. After Ben, 47, returned from filming a movie with Adam Driver, he was able to cash in on his friendship with “Kylo Ren” and give son Samuel the best birthday ever. In addition to filming a birthday message, the Star Wars actor also sent along plenty of toys and merch. “Adam made me a hero to my kid, and I will never, ever, ever forget it,” the dad said on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Other than that, though, the little boy had a pretty typical celebration for his eighth birthday. Jen, 47, and her ex reunited to help their son celebrate it together. The parents frequently meet up to spend time with their kids, whether it’s to help them get in the spirit of the holidays by buying a Christmas tree or just to go to church as a family on the weekends. The stars also do their best to be open and honest with their kids when it comes to serious situations like the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor’s struggles with sobriety.

“[That] brought [their] family closer together,” a second source told In Touch. “The fact that Ben and Jen have been honest with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel … keeps them grounded.” And it “shows [in] their behavior,” the insider added. “All three of them are emotionally stable, well-behaved and have impeccable manners. … The kids adore Ben and love him unconditionally.”