Ben Affleck 'Adding to Jennifer Lopez's Pain' Amid Divorce EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resolved to divorce as peacefully as possible, but an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch that the gloves are well and truly off now, as her team rallies behind her and vows to grind him into the dirt – whether she wants them to or not!

“When Ben first walked out, J. Lo’s circle was pretty divided, with some people praying they might be able to work it out and privately wondering if she was to blame for their issues,” the source says.

The official split between the Hollywood power couple came just three months after In Touch first reported that Jen, 55, and Ben, 52, were heading for a divorce.

“But the way he’s behaved since he suddenly decided to pull the plug has made it clear, at least to J. Lo’s family and friends, that he’s the problem,” the source adds.

The two have no children together, but had blended their families and each brought kids from previous partner’s into their household after reuniting 20 years since they first split in 2004. Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

“He’s made no effort to even try to work things out, regardless of how it affects not only J. Lo but also their kids,” the source spills. “He swooped in and got his things while she was away, which really upset her and was so cowardly.”

Just two years after marrying, the couple hit a rough patch and made public moves signaling the end of their relationship. They listed their $68 marital home for sale in July, with the Gone Girl actor closing on a new bachelor pad on the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s birthday. The pair also blew past their two-year anniversary the same month without a word, spending the supposedly-special day on separate coasts: Ben in L.A. and Jen in the Hamptons.

The insider continues: “And then in recent weeks he’s added to her pain by totally ignoring her birthday and showing no respect on their anniversary, it’s almost like he’s a totally different person.”

After slights from Ben, the Marry Me actress’ family isn’t too happy with the situation, especially Jen’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who had been close to the Good Will Hunting star. The source insists they’re not going to take any more disrespect now that the paperwork has been filed.

“It’s got everybody, from her mom to her sisters to her managers, saying that he needs to be taught a serious lesson and shown he can’t just trample on people’s feelings and get away with it.”

“At this point they’re all lining up to give him a piece of their mind, particularly Guadeloupe, who has been one of his biggest supporters, up until now,” the source adds.

“They’re telling J. Lo if she’s not willing to take the gloves off and start calling him out, then they’ll do it for her.”