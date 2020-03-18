Honest hour! Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Parker McCown and Georgia Grobler get candid about the way he was treated by his fellow cast members during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“No, I don’t think I was necessarily treated unfairly. I think maybe I wasn’t quite valued the way I could have been by all the crew members,” Parker reveals.

But his fellow Bravo star doesn’t agree. “I value you,” Georgia tells him. “I know you do. I know,” he responds.

In Touch

Despite the fact Parker says he didn’t think he was appreciated enough by his crew, he explains why he didn’t feel like he needed to walk on eggshells around them. “No, I really didn’t,” Parker adds. “I felt like I just had a big learning curve, and I feel like at times when certain people might’ve thought I wasn’t being unprofessional, I was. So, maybe sometimes unfairly. But, for the most part, I think it’s just being the lowest one on the totem pole. It is what it is. You’re kind of pledging the hierarchy, so you’ve just got to deal with it.”

When Parker joined the cast and crew of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he was new to the world of luxury yachting and to reality TV. Now, with his first experience under his belt, he reveals the lesson he learned during the voyage on Parsifal III. “I think I would have controlled my attitude a little bit better, and maybe my tone of voice and overall volume,” he says.

Georgia was not new to luxury yachting, but this season did mark her first stint on reality TV. While she doesn’t seem to regret anything she did or said on camera, she does have remorse for her beauty choices. “I had some very questionable hairstyles this season so far,” she says, laughing. “That’s honestly my biggest regret. I’ve seen some really weird ponytails and stuff, but we don’t have to talk about it.”

Both Georgia and Parker agreed they would go on Below Deck again in the future, and they also experienced an interest in other reality shows. “I think I’d go on reality TV again. Maybe a dating show though, because I’m still single,” Georgia adds. Watch the video above for In Touch‘s full, exclusive interview!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.