Below Deck Sailing Yacht Is Back! Meet Season 5 Cast

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 is ready to set sail with a cast — er, crew — of both returning and new faces. This season will see the Parsifal III head to Ibiza, Spain, as the employees “navigate” their “competitive co-workers” and “tense personal dynamics, all while trying to raise the bar every charter,” according to a press release.

Captain Glenn Shephard is back at the helm for the fifth season in a row, while chief stew Daisy Kelliher is also making a comeback in her third season. First mate Gary King is also back for the fourth season in a row. But who are season 5’s newcomers?