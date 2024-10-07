Below Deck Sailing Yacht Is Back! Meet Season 5 Cast

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Is Back! Meet the Season 5 Cast Members Who Are Heading to Ibiza
Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 is ready to set sail with a cast — er, crew — of both returning and new faces. This season will see the Parsifal III head to Ibiza, Spain, as the employees “navigate” their “competitive co-workers” and “tense personal dynamics, all while trying to raise the bar every charter,” according to a press release.
Captain Glenn Shephard is back at the helm for the fifth season in a row, while chief stew Daisy Kelliher is also making a comeback in her third season. First mate Gary King is also back for the fourth season in a row. But who are season 5’s newcomers?
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.