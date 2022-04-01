Looking good, Bella Thorne! The former Disney Channel star has no problem showing off her toned tummy in a bikini, and we don’t blame her.

When it comes to bathing suits, Bella has some pretty epic ones. From vibrant colors to high-fashion branded two-pieces — yes, we’re referencing her Dior bikinis — the actress shows off her style while at the beach or pool. While she loves to have some fun in the sun, the Shake It Up alum hasn’t always been a total confident queen.

“This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017?” she told Instagram followers in January 2019 when sharing a photo of herself in a bathing suit. “2018 was about getting my health back. … This is what I look like when I’m stressed. … When I’m stressed, it’s hard for me to work up an appetite. … I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it.”

The actress went on to share that she’s “also proud” of how far she’s come.

“I’m so f–king proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more !!!!” Bella shared. “And I feel good, but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward … keep moving forward.”

Since she’s gotten older, Bella has started to prioritize her self-care routines.

“I also have a list of all the self-care I need to do. I’m so tired of letting work give me an excuse to not take care of myself,” the Midnight Sun star explained to Vogue U.K. in April 2021. “So I have two meetings with therapists this week to see which one I feel more comfortable with. The other self-care is eating better because I am a terrible eater. And taking care of my body by getting out in the sun more. I need to force myself into the sun for some hikes and some dog walks.”

What better way to spend time in the sun than with a pretty epic bikini to show off?! Scroll through the gallery to see Bella’s best bathing suit pics over the years.