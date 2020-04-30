Thinking ahead! Bella Hadid is “already talking about” throwing Gigi Hadid’s baby shower, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Unfortunately, holding a soiree in honor of her pregnant sister depends on if “it’s safe” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s hoping to have it in either New York or Los Angeles in a few months’ time, but only if lockdown is over by then,” the source says, adding it must be OK to “socialize” by the date of the affair. “Whatever they do, Gigi’s hoping that Zayn’s family to be there, too.”

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The model, 25, and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, April 28. “It was a happy surprise!” another insider said at the time. “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn. It wasn’t planned but they’re thrilled.”

The parents-to-be are “already discussing baby names” the source shared. While they are busy picking out the perfect moniker for their inevitably gorgeous child, they “haven’t done the nursery yet,” the insider revealed. “Zayn knows that Gigi has great style and an eye for interior design so she’ll have more of a say on how it’s decorated.”

Thankfully, it appears Gigi’s family is on board with her pregnancy, although they might have been a little surprised. “Let me digest it,” dad Mohamed Hadid said when asked about his expecting daughter. While he is waiting to hear from Gigi before issuing an official statement, “If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy,” he told Al Jadeed TV during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 29. “That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I’m not sure, so that’s why I can’t give an answer.”

The Zayn and Gigi first linked up in 2015 and continued to have an on and off again relationship. Their last breakup was in January 2019, before the beauty moved on to Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. Their romance was short-lived, and they split after two months of dating in October 2019.

After Gigi’s breakup from the reality TV star, she and her former flame decided to “give their relationship another shot” in January, In Touch confirmed. “Despite everything that’s happened between them and all their ups and downs, they’ve come out stronger than ever,” an insider told In Touch. “They’re in [a] great place and are madly in love.”

