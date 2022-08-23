Written in partnership with Ascend

Living to see your dreams is undoubtedly everyone’s desire. Achieving your dreams comes with a sense of achievement and the desire for financial freedom. This opens the path for everyone to explore their other desires while also pushing their limits to more success.

Among the many careers, entrepreneurship still stands out as a highly coveted path. A significant number are drawn into the field purely by their passions, while others are driven by the urge to be their bosses and create an empire. Also, the thought of being a self-made multi-dollar entrepreneur can be enticing. But regardless of the course, establishing and building a business up to success is never an easy task. There are many hurdles and challenges you need to overcome while keeping your eyes on the prize.

Seasoned entrepreneur and investor Addison Guerra is one such successful businessman. Guerra is the founder and CEO of numerous businesses and brands, including Addison Guerra Clothing, a top fashion brand notable for produced with the highest-quality fabrics and materials available. The brand’s designs are very edgy, yet some promote peace. Guerra also heads up Cannons Delta 10, a brand notable for offering the highest-quality materials available that beats every competitor’s price point, as well as Triverse Security Solutions, a leading firm that provides the highest protection to government job sites and high-net-worth individuals.

Guerra’s other notable enterprises include: CBD Cure Water, a brand offering the best alkaline water infused with high-quality CBD; Addison Guerra Music; and Ay Caramba Candy, a custom gusher enchilada candy.

The self-made business guru also shares an inspiring story of rising from the bottom to make his first million by 23. This was a significant achievement for the ambitious entrepreneur who has continually grown his revenue, expanding the business to new levels. Guerra is also notable for his huge risk appetite, evident in his undying desire to set up new ventures and grow them to success. Incredibly, he has solidly mastered the art of business, managing to establish and grow them into profitable ventures.

But aside from the successes, Guerra has also faced various challenges. One of his biggest hurdles was raising sufficient capital to fund his businesses. “I would say that my biggest challenges came from being self-funded for everything,” says Guerra.

Fortunately, the passionate entrepreneur overcame all these challenges by believing in himself, working hard, and staying determined and motivated to make it all happen no matter what. Guerra also mastered the art of turning every challenge into a learning curve, a skill that enabled him to become a better version of himself every day.

The successful entrepreneur now wants others to understand that everything is possible. You will face obstacles, but none is worth making you quit. Guerra also advises on the need to network with other like-minded individuals with whom you share the same ideologies. “Your network is your net worth. Connections are key. Good, honest business will get you a lot further than shady, sketchy business,” Guerra adds.

In the coming years, Guerra envisions himself growing and owning one of the biggest fashion brands.