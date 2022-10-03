How a Beauty Entrepreneur (Grammy Award Winner, Singer and Actress) Celebrates a One-Year Anniversary
Before Toni Braxton was the CEO and founder of the luxury body care line, Nude Sugar, she was busy toiling over its creation. “I spent over two years creating Nude Sugar. I was super strict with the formulation and vetted every product against a blacklist of ingredients.”
What drove her to these calculated standards? “Years ago, I was diagnosed with lupus. I remember the doctors told me I was diagnosed with lupus. I remember the doctors told me I would never be able to perform again. Having lupus made things more challenging, especially when it comes to things that I put on my skin. But thankfully, the man upstairs had a plan.”
So, Toni created Nude Sugar — a brilliant skin care line that prioritizes skin hydration for all skin types and shades. Luxurious, vegan, and accessible— the Nude Sugar product line hits all the sweet notes that are truly important to Toni and so many other women.
Self-care shouldn’t just be a luxury. Sometimes the most important person you should be sweet to is yourself.” — Toni Braxton
Give Me Some Sugar! The Lineup
