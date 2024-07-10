Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson is unable to care for himself amid his dementia battle and his family has him being watched by a team of medical professionals throughout the day, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brian, 82, is living in his six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,353 square-foot home in Beverly Hills, worth $9 million.

He has lived in the home since 1999.

Back in February, Brian’s family filed a petition to place the entertainer under a conservatorship. His family agreed to appoint Brian’s longtime manager LeeAnn Hard and another party named Jean Sievers as the conservators.

The family explained their decision in a statement reading, “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” the family added.

Kevin Winter / Getty

In May, the judge signed off on the petition to place Brian under a conservatorship.

In the new filing by the conservators, they explained Brian is currently under 24-hour care. He is being assisted every hour of every day by a nurse.

They said his meals are prepared for him and his medication is put out by the team.

The conservator said, “[Brian] has full time care at his personal residence, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

They said, “[Brian] has 3 full time caregivers living at his house. The caregivers have been working for [Brian] for many years, well before the commencement of these conservatorship proceedings. Conservators have also hired 3 nurses to assist Brian at his house. The 3 nurses have rotating schedules such that there is always a nurse at the house to care for [Brian]. With these measures in place, there is no plan or need for [Brian], to live anywhere other than his personal residence.”

Earlier this year, a court-appointed lawyer submitted a report after meeting with Brian. The lawyer said when he met Brian, he was at his “impeccably well-maintained residence in Beverly Hills, California, where he resides with 2 of his children, a long-term live-in caregiver, as well as other caregivers that assist him with his daily activities.”

Harry Langdon / Getty

He added, “[Wilson] uses a walker to get around, but only with the help of one of his caretakers who steadies him and helps him get into and out of the walker.” Wilson was “well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him,” the lawyer wrote.

The court-appointed lawyer said Brian was “mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments.”

The report noted, “[Brian] said that he was not expecting my visit and when told that the court had appointed me to represent him in the court proceedings concerning the appointment of co-conservators of his person, he was confused as to the need for co-conservators, but confirmed that the petitioners have worked with him for years and clearly acknowledged they were his long time managers who he placed his trust in, and further said he would truth them to act in his best interests.” The lawyer recommended the conservatorship be granted.

Brian lost his longtime wife Melinda in January. His family said Melinda had taken care of the singer for years.