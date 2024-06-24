Bam Margera’s ex Nicole Margera asked a judge to increase the child support payments she receives from the MTV star, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Nicole said Bam, 44, was ordered to pay $486 per month for their son Phoenix.

Her lawyer said, “Bam does not provide Phoenix with health insurance and does not pay for any extras such as education, child-care or housing.”

He added, “This amount is not sufficient for Phoenix’ support and Nikki is severely financially struggling, all while Bam remains a relevant media figure, continues to travel around the country (except to California to visit Phoenix or attend hearings related to this matter), owns real property and has substantial assets in the bank.”

Getty

Nicole said her lawyers have tried to obtain information from Bam to verify his income and expenses — but have been met with “hurdles, roadblocks” and Bam allegedly failing to “substantially comply” with the requests.

Her lawyer said, “Although we believe the additional discovery we seek through our request to compel discovery will result in much higher income and support obligations, it is also true that the limited additional discovery provided by Bam on May 9, 2024 verifies that the current temporary order does not provide an accurate obligation for Bam based off even this limited discovery.”

Nicole said the financial statements that were produced show Bam pulled in over $167,000 for 2023 — including $90,000 from Paramount Pictures and another $30,000 from making Cameo videos for fans. Further, she said Bam has an IRA with $512,000 and another account with $491,000.

Nicole was awarded sole physical custody of their son with Bam having limited supervised visitation rights.

She claimed he does “not frequently exercise” these visits.

Bam’s ex demanded he turn over the requested information and the child support be increased to $1,897 per month. In addition, she asked for a retroactive payment by Bam of $14,000. Nicole said the court should also order Bam to reimburse 80 percent of all expenses incurred (medical, childcare, and education given the “disparity of the parties’ income and Bam’s failure to assist with expenses to date.” The motion asked that Bam be on the hook for Nicole’s $7,000 in attorney fees associated with the motion.

Nicole filed a petition for legal separation in 2023.

Getty

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In her petition, she demanded sole legal and physical custody of their son. In response, Bam asked that Nicole’s petition be dismissed. He claimed they were never legally married. He told the court they had a 2013 ceremony in Iceland but claimed Nicole was aware it was not legally binding — and only to promote the opening of a skate park.

“Both parties were aware that the imitation ceremony had no legal effect, and that no legal marriage would result from the show. Upon returning to the United States, [Bam] and [Nicole] remained unmarried and never made any effort to become legally married,” his lawyer said.

Bam and Nicole had their son in 2017. The MTV star claimed Nicole moved to California in 2021 after he refused to legally marry her.

The case is ongoing.