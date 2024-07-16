Bam Margera’s ex Nicole Margera slammed the MTV star as she demanded an increase in her child support, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Nicole asked that the current child support order, which requires Bam, 44, to pay $486 per month, be modified. The exes share a 5-year-old son named Phoenix.

Nicole said Bam should pay her $1,897 per month in ongoing temporary child support and a one-time retroactive payment of at least $14,410 (the difference between the old child support amount and the new child support amount, multiplied by 10 months spanning from November 2023 to July 2024).

In addition, she asked the court to force Bam to provide reimbursement of 80 percent of all expenses incurred (medical, childcare, educational) “given the disparity of the parties’ income and Bam’s failure to assist with expenses to date.”

On top of that, Nicole asked that Bam be ordered to pay $7,000 to cover her legal fees.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“Given the parties discrepancy in income as well as Bam’s bad faith in submitting the inaccurate, fraudulent income and expense declaration, as well as thereafter failing to cooperate with discovery … Nikki also requests that the Court require Bam to pay $7,165 for attorneys’ fees and costs related to this request for order to modify child support,” the motion read.

Nicole was awarded sole custody of their son Phoenix.

Her lawyer, David J. Glass, said Bam has limited “supervised visitation rights, which he does not frequently exercise.”

He added said, “Bam does not provide Phoenix with health insurance and does not pay for any extras such as education, child-care or housing.”

“This amount is not sufficient for Phoenix’ support and Nikki is severely financially struggling, all while Bam remains a relevant media figure, continues to travel around the country (except to California to visit Phoenix or attend hearings related to this matter), owns real property and has substantial assets in the bank,” he continued.

Nicole accused Bam of failing to turn over all his financial information. Nicole and her team said they have been met with “hurdles” and “roadblocks” throughout the case.

Her lawyer argued, “We believe the additional discovery we seek through our request to compel discovery will result in much higher income and support obligations.”

Nicole said the records she did obtain show Bam made over $165,000 in 2023, with $90,000 being paid by Paramount Pictures and another $30,000 for making custom fan videos on Cameo.

Bam’s ex said he had another $512,000 in an IRA and $491,000 in a second account.

Nicole demanded he turn over the requested information immediately. A judge has yet to rule.

As In Touch previously reported, Nicole filed for legal separation in 2023. In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for sole custody of their son.

Bam demanded the case be dismissed.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

He claimed they were never legally married and only had a fake 2013 ceremony in Iceland to promote a skate park opening.

“Both parties were aware that the imitation ceremony had no legal effect, and that no legal marriage would result from the show. Upon returning to the United States, [Bam] and [Nicole] remained unmarried and never made any effort to become legally married,” his lawyer argued. Bam and Nicole had Phoenix in 2017.

He accused her of leaving Pennsylvania where they lived for Los Angeles in 2021 after he refused to legally marry her.