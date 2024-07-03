The Bad Girls Club is one of Oxygen’s most iconic TV franchises. Debuting with record-breaking ratings in 2006, seven self-proclaimed “bad girls” lived in a luxurious Los Angeles mansion for three months as they navigated relations with their fellow roommates. The dynamic often brought massive brawls, drunk outings and all-out arguments.
The New York native was only 22 years old when she moved into the Bad Girls Club mansion during season 1. After being one of the few girls to survive the entire season, she returned on the spinoff Bad Girls Road Trip.
Following her time on reality TV, Zara has chosen to keep her personal life private, according to The Cinemaholic.
Jodie Howell
Jodie made her bad girl debut at 29 years old. While she was a social butterfly who liked to party, her time on the show was cut short after getting into a heated argument with Kerry Harvick.
Not much is known about Jodie’s life today, however, she’s a mother of two daughters and currently lives in Florida, according to The Cinemaholic.
Kerry Harvick
Kerry was 31 years old when she entered the Bad Girls Club mansion. At the time, she was a country singer and hoped to use her new platform to promote her music.
Now, Kerry is a mother and lives a quiet life in Comanche, Texas, according to a Bad Girls Club fan account.
Aimee Landi
Aimee was 24 years old during the filming of season 1 of Bad Girls Club. “I’ve gotten thrown out of schools for fighting. I’ve gotten thrown out of cosmetology for hitting someone,” the Philadelphia native told producers. “It’s a problem because I get fired from my jobs, I’m 25, I shouldn’t be fist-punching people.”
During the season, Aimee found herself in various scuffles with her castmates — including a physical fight with Ty Colliers. Aimee has lived a more low-key life since leaving the spotlight. Not much is known about her life today as all her social networks are set to private. “BGC1,” her Instagram biography proudly stated. “Roadie Life.”
Leslie Ramsue
The Atlanta, Georgia, native was 24 years old when she first appeared on season 1. She notably argued with Kerry and after her time on BGC, also appeared on other reality TV shows like I Love Money and Charm School.
Tyla “Ty” Colliers
Ty entered the BGC house when she was 25 years old. She is best known for an altercation with Kerry, which ultimately led to her eviction from the mansion.
Ty reportedly now lives a private life with her daughter, according to The Cinemaholic.
Hripsime “Ripsi” Terzian
Ripsi was 23 years old when she made her reality TV debut on the Bad Girls Club. She was the first to be evicted from the house after assaulting fellow housemates Kerry and Jody while intoxicated.
She later returned to the franchise for the spinoff Bad Girls Road Trip, which aired a year after the original series.