Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo reached a deal after he demanded $40,000 from the community property funds, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Rachel, 39, agreed to transfer to Bryan, 44, a total of $43,648 from the community estate.

The funds will be considered an advance distribution of community property to Bryan and shall be charged to Bryan in the ultimate division of the community estate, the filing noted.

Per the agreement, Bryan will withdraw his request for a hearing on the matter. As In Touch first reported, Bryan asked the court for the five-figure sum days after being awarded $13,000 a month in temporary spousal support from Rachel. Bryan said he needed $35,000 to go towards his legal fees and another $5,000 to pay a forensic accountant.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

Prior to being awarded spousal support, Bryan claimed he only brings in around $1,300 a month in income. He claimed to have made sacrifices in his career over the years to help Rachel build hers.

He said, “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Bryan claimed his monthly expenses total $24,000 and he has had to borrow money from his parents to pay for the divorce fees.

Bryan told the court, “For six months, my attorneys have been asking Rachel for a reasonable contribution to my attorney’s fees and costs so that I can level the playing field, but she abjectly refuses. I am not able to use my forensic accountant, Anna Leh, because she will not work without being paid.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Rachel believes she has an exclusive right to access our community property funds to pay for her professionals. Rachel also believes our community property home is all hers,” Bryan told the court.

Rachel opposed the request initially.

Her lawyer argued, “Bryan is attempting to relitigate matters already addressed at the hearing on his own motion less than one month ago. At the July 10, 2024, hearing, Bryan’s counsel made an oral request for Bryan’s access to community property funds. The court denied Bryan’s counsel’s oral request because it was not initially requested in Bryan’s moving papers.”

Her lawyer added, “Bryan’s ex parte application to advance the hearing on his RFO is inappropriate, an abuse of the ex parte application process, and should be denied entirely as there is not one scintilla of exigence here.”

The attorney noted, “It is not so simple as cutting Bryan yet another check to quell his unending need for cash. Just as he could not expect never-ending funds from Rachel during their marriage, he cannot expect her to hand over every dollar he demands of her now. Moreover, the community estate has been depleted and there is nothing to give him. Rachel does not have the money required to fund Bryan’s incessant litigation, particularly with no good faith and without adequate disclosures on his end.”

Despite her initial opposition, Rachel has now agreed to turn over the funds.

Bryan filed for divorce on January 1. The couple wed in 2019 and split in December 2023.