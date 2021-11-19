It’s over … for now. Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark “are on a break” one year after getting engaged, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” reveals the insider about the Bachelor Nation couple. “It doesn’t look good.”

Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock

Tayshia, 31, and Zac, 36, first sparked breakup speculation earlier this month after eagle-eyed fans noticed the Bachelor Nation host didn’t wear her engagement ring during two consecutive episodes of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which she cohosts with Becca Kufrin. Moreover, Tayshia ditched her diamond at the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 18.

In addition to Tayshia’s lack of engagement ring, the ABC personality shared a cryptic tweet amid rumors of the pair’s uncoupling. “Trust the process,” Tayshia tweeted on November 15.

Prior to that, the former couple ran the New York City Marathon together on November 7, but some users pointed out that Tayshia didn’t exactly gush over Zac in her post about the race.

“Again, just want to say thank you to each and every one of you that cheered me along the way. For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way,” Tayshia wrote, which was the only mention of Zac in her lengthy post.

Following the NYC marathon, Tayshia was hospitalized. However, her health scare was unrelated to the race. “Number one, I don’t want you guys to think that this had anything to do with the marathon because it actually doesn’t. … Stop associating this with the marathon. It had nothing to do with it,” she assured via Instagram Stories on November 13, noting she may have had a “really bad kidney infection.” Nowhere in her explanation to fans did she mention Zac was with her.

The reality duo met during season 16 after the California native stepped in as the new leading lady following Clare Crawley’s midseason exit following her engagement to now-ex Dale Moss.

The Release Recovery founder proposed during the finale, and Tayshia promptly moved across the country to New York City to be with her new fiancé.

In August, they celebrated their one-year anniversary of meeting on the reality franchise and seemed more in love than ever.

“At approximately this time 365 days ago, I met you!” Tayshia captioned her sweet tribute via Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started, AND we were able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD … Happy to have you by my side, Clarky.”

For his part, the New Jersey native gushed over his accomplished fiancée. “I hope your wish came true and I hope you take a minute to breathe and appreciate all YOU have done in the past 365 days since we met. You have done more in a year than most do in a lifetime,” Zac wrote in his own post at the time.