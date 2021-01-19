Taking time apart? Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are having “serious issues” amid split rumors, according to Us Weekly. The pair got engaged in summer 2020 during season 16 of The Bachelorette, but they haven’t been seeing eye to eye lately.

“They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences,” a source told E! News on Tuesday, January 19. “Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

Life & Style broke the news in July 2020 that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, got engaged on the ABC dating show within the first two weeks of filming her season at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. The hairstylist “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with the athlete, insiders told Life & Style at the time. ABC subsequently called in Tayshia Adams to meet Clare’s remaining suitors (and four new contestants) and take over the season as the new leading lady.

Bachelor Nation watched Dale propose to Clare during a November 2020 episode.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare, who previously competed on season 18 of The Bachelor, appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and was briefly engaged to Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, happily accepted.

“I love you too. … The best is yet to come,” she gushed. “Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this!”

In January 2021, fans speculated that Clare and Dale were on the rocks after the former football player’s cousin shared a cryptic post about unfollowing the Sacramento, California, native via Instagram. That same week, the twosome shared several somber posts on the social media platform.

While some Bachelor viewers doubted Clare and Dale’s quick love story from the beginning, Chris Harrison exclusively told Life & Style in November 2020 that he thought they had a shot.

“Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic and I’m cheesy ’cause I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I am of the belief that why not support them?” the longtime host said. “Right now, I know they are head over heels in love. I can tell you that. I haven’t seen anything to the contrary.”

Chris added the twosome “balance each other out,” shooting down speculation that Clare and Dale were on different pages about wanting babies during their post-filming interview with him, which also aired in November.

“Dale is very centered. I think he’s very calming. He’s a very chill guy and Claire is fiery,” he said. “She’s emotional. She’s impetuous in moments like that. She’s going to yell out ‘babies’ and be funny and goofy and embrace it. Dale’s that guy that’s like very relaxed.”

After Clare and Dale’s love story ended, Tayshia, 30, accepted a proposal from Zac Clark during the December 2020 finale.