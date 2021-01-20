Healing after heartbreak. Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is “a wreck” and “not holding up well” following her “really messy” split from fiancé Dale Moss, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 20.

“She really fell hard for Dale and saw a future with him,” the insider told the outlet. “To have this all blow up in her face has been really difficult. The breakup was hard for the both of them at the end.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Dale, 32, confirmed their split on Tuesday, January 19, days after breakup rumors started swirling about the Bachelor Nation couple. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram.

The former football player added, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

A separate source told Us Weekly the Sacramento native, 39, was “the main cause for the breakup,” and they “had been fighting a lot as of late.”

Their “serious issues” stemmed from difficulties that came with trying to merge their lives. “Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship,” the source told the outlet. “Clare started many of the arguments, and Dale would try not to rock the boat too much, but it all became too much for the both of them. They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.”

Clare and Dale’s whirlwind romance began on The Bachelorette. In early August, Life & Style exclusively broke the news Clare and Dale got engaged midway through season 16 after learning that the hairstylist wanted to “quit” the show because she had already “fallen in love” with her now-ex just 12 days into filming. Tayshia Adams stepped in to finish out the season as the new Bachelorette following their exit.

Dale opened up about their instant spark during an interview with Good Morning America in November 2020. “After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” the South Dakota native gushed at the time. “Everything after the fact validated that and I knew in my heart it was going to be her and I at the end of the day.”

“[It was] never a question [if I’d propose],” he continued. “I said from the beginning, ‘There was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you.’ And my heart was so full. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Never a second thought. If you see in the episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew at that moment, that we were exactly where we were meant to be.”

Sadly, it looks like Clare and Dale were not meant to be.