Bachelorette season 12 alum and singer-songwriter James McCoy Taylor was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, In Touch can confirm.

The former reality TV star was booked and subsequently released from the College Point Police Station in College Point, Texas, on Saturday, September 10, according to records viewed by In Touch. He was held under two separate bonds — one for $2,000 under the DWI and the other for $4,000 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon arrest.

Taylor is known for starring on the 12th season of the hit ABC reality series with Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher. He was eliminated in week 7 of the dating competition, and Jordan Rodgers won. Rodgers and Fletcher recently married on May 14.

Prior to his elimination from the show, Fletcher tearfully let him down, as he told her, “You know, I gave you [my] all.”

Brazos County Detention Center

“You have touched my heart in so many ways, and I’m so lucky that I got to meet somebody like you because you have made me a better person,” the former Bachelor season 20 contestant said during the episode as she fought back tears. “And I really want you to find the perfect girl in somebody that’s gonna treat you the way that you treat anybody that comes into your life.”

During the heartfelt conversation, Taylor told Fletcher, “I want that too.”

“I mean, honestly the sad truth is I hear that kind of a lot, like, ‘Oh, you deserve a great girl,’ and, for some reason, [I never get to]. It’s not your fault. … But, you made me feel something I should have felt a long time ago that the best girl in the whole world in my opinion can think so highly of me [sic].”

At the end of their moment, Taylor emotionally thanked Fletcher for her kindness.

“Thank you for being so sweet to me and good to me, and, like, I love … what we shared.”

The two then embraced in a hug before she walked Taylor to the car for his departure.

The musical artist has sparked controversy over the years for his political statements, releasing a song titled “Great Again” in support of former President Donald Trump in September 2020. He later informed his fans that he lost 3,000 social media followers for his opinions.

In December 2017, Taylor was called out by fellow Bachelor Nation member Ashley Spivey for supporting a politician whom fans pointed out was an alleged sex offender.

His current Instagram bio reads, “Exiled from Bachelor Nation.”