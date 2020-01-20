Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Step aside, there’s a new clapback queen in town! R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary isn’t taking any heat from Instagram trolls. The 22-year-old put a hater in their place after they insinuated she will only be known for her relationship with the disgraced singer, 53, on Sunday, January 19.

“R. Kelly’s ex-wifey LOL,” the user mocked on a selfie video of the beauty. “I’m cool with that,” Azriel responded with a rock on horns emoji and the hashtag “#movingon.” In the clip, Azriel can be seen singing along to a tune and sucking on a lollipop. Across the video reads the word, “wifey” with a butterfly and flame emoji.

“Wifey,” she captioned the video with a butterfly and heart emoji. “These braids got me feeling real ghetto fabulous,” she added with a motorcycle emoji. “Oh … and don’t waste your time posting anything negative it’s gonna [sic] get deleted faster than it took you to think of it,” she continued. Clearly, Azriel isn’t standing for any nonsense.

Azriel has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. She had the best response when another troll shaded her in the comments, writing that her “15 minutes” of fame is up. “I was always destined for success with or without a Robert. But thank you, stay blessed,” she clapped back with a red heart. Way to kill them with kindness!

The aspiring singer has been pretty outspoken since she moved out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo back in November. Although she previously stood by the artist, even sobbing for his innocence on CBS This Morning with Gayle King back in March 2019, she seems to be singing a different tune.

“No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped’ … those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and ‘victim’ would ever be in the same sentence because I too was in denial … but once you realize, you realize,” she wrote on Twitter in January. Now that Azriel is on her own, she is using her platform to share her journey and spread positivity.