Azealia Banks sued her landlord accusing him of attempting to blame her for a rodent infestation and allowing a third-party to enter her property where they took video of her lingerie, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Azealia dropped the shocking accusations after being sued for eviction.

On June 4, Azealia, 33, was sued by her landlord, Isis Claro.

Isis claimed the musician was in possession of their property under an oral lease agreement. In his suit, first reported by The Neighborhood Talk, Isis accused Azealia of owing $8,000 in back rent. Isis asked the court for permission to evict her from the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,088 square feet home in the Palmetto Bay, Florida.

A couple of weeks later, Azealia fired back at the eviction lawsuit and filed her own countersuit against Isis and another individual. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing. “Defendant has complied with all controlling terms of the Parties’ Lease Agreement, including the timely payment of rent,” her response read.

In addition, Azealia said she disputed the amount of rent and other charges claimed by the landlord. Azealia’s countersuit said Isis and the third party owned the home in question. She said she signed a one-year lease in January 2023. Per their deal, she agreed to pay $7,050 per month in rent. Azealia said she paid $14,600 as a security deposit.

She said the landlord was supposed to provide her with a new lease after the one-year agreement ended but he failed to do so. She claimed the landlord subjected her to “egregious conduct and harassment” during her tenancy.

The musician claimed the landlord refused to perform maintenance tasks in a timely manner, refused to accept or otherwise acknowledge proper payment of rent, intentionally disturbed her, interfered with her right to privacy, and repeatedly allowed a third-party to “enter the property without just cause of proper notice.”

Azealia claimed the landlord allowed the third party to “go through” her personal belongings, “under the guise of an inspection, and to enter an area of the property entirely unrelated to the inspection, in order to videotape [her] undergarments, including her lingerie.”

In addition, she claimed the landlord performed unnecessary inspections, both too often and at extremely inconvenient times for her, prematurely demanded rent, and contacted her so much it constituted harassment, contacted her before 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Her countersuit accused the landlord of threats of financial injury, “such as publication of disputes to the media.”

She accused the defendants of “physical intimidation and abusive, profane, or threatening language.”

To make matters worse, Azealia claimed the landlord accused her of causing a rodent infestation in the property’s attic, “despite notice from several repairmen regarding the source of the infestation stemming from an opening in the property’s roof.” She said the landlord failed to repair or maintain the premise of the property “to address the access point in the attic causing the rodent infestation.”

Azealia’s lawsuit demanded the return of her security deposit and attorney fees.

On July 2, the landlord demanded the court throw out Azealia’s answer and allow him to take possession of the home at the center of the battle.

A judge has yet to rule.