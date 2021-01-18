Courtesy of Ava Louise/Instagram

Whether you’re a millennial, member of Gen Z or otherwise, there’s a solid chance you’ve heard of Ava Louise. Not only is the controversial influencer responsible for sparking rumors that Jeffree Star and Kanye West hooked up, but she also started major drama with some of TikTok’s biggest stars, including Addison Rae and her boyfriend, Bryce Hall. To learn more about Ava, keep reading!

What did Ava Louise say about Jeffree Star and Kanye West?

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye made headlines for their marital woes, Ava took to TikTok to put in her two cents. “Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months,” she alleged in her video on January 5. “This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — male beauty guru — a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

While Ava never explicitly dropped Jeffree’s name, she did proceed to “like” a number of comments suggesting it was him. Moreover, because the popular YouTuber and the “Flashing Lights” rapper both live in Wyoming, it didn’t take long for fans to run with that narrative.

Eventually, Jeffree shot down the speculation, calling it “the dumbest s–t I’ve ever read in my entire life.” After his explanation, Ava came clean. “I’m not even getting sued; I made this entire scandal up. There’s literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said,” she explained, adding that she started the rumors because she was “bored” and “on a lot of Adderall.”

According to Ava, no legal action from Kim, Kanye or Kris Jenner was ever taken despite initially claiming Kris sent a cease-and-desist letter. “We have zero clue who this person is and have not yet taken legal action,” the KUWTK producer’s rep told TMZ on January 12. “However, if she continues to spread lie after lie and a fake letter in a desperate cry for public attention, which she has admitted on record that she’s seeking, then we will have no choice but to take legal action on principle.”

Why are Ava Louise and Addison Rae Feuding?

About a week after the Jeffree/Kanye drama died down, Ava decided to start drama with Addison, Bryce and a number of other TikTok stars. “I want to have sex with you @brycehall,” she captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, January 17. At first, fans thought she was hacked. After all, Bryce and Addison have been publicly dating off-and-on since 2019.

Hours later she replied, “Not hacked, just horny,” to make it clear that she was responsible for the message. In a follow-up Story, the “Skinny Legend Anthem” singer wrote, “I do not care [that] Bryce has a [girlfriend.] I wanna choke on his d–k.”

From there, Ava proceeded to call out TikTok personalities Tony Lopez and Dixie D’Amelio. As it stands, none of the young influencers have responded to her messages. However, Addison did upload a photo of herself and Bryce with the caption “mine,” to which Ava commented, “WHY CAN’T WE SHARE? I THINK YOU’RE HOT, TOO.”

Why does Ava Louise have a following?

Long before her affinity for starting drama, Ava appeared on Dr. Phil a number of times in segments related to social media obsession and internet fame. Additionally, in March 2020, she went viral for licking a toilet seat on an airplane at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.