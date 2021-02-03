In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, aside from flowers and chocolate, jewelry is at the top of the gift list. But, of course, it can cost a pretty penny to score your sweetie some beautiful bling. That’s where we come in! What if we told you that we’ve discovered a solid selection to pick from this year that won’t cost a fortune? In fact, thanks to AURA, these eye-catching, high-quality pieces all ring in at $40 or less!

We picked out our four favorite jewelry finds that are available right now. If you make a quick decision, you can order any of these pieces and enjoy free shipping — plus, they will be here in time for the big day. These are great gifts to give anyone in your life — including your crew (hello, Galentine’s Day!), your mom or even yourself!