The Hills alum Audrina Patridge is back in the dating game with someone who has been a very close confidante. Keep reading for details on boyfriend Jarod Einsohn‘s job, net worth, family and more.

What Is Jarod Einsohn’s Job?

He serves as the producer on Audrina’s podcast Was It Real?, where the two work closely together.

What Is Jarod Einsohn’s Net Worth?

He has built up a fortune of $1.5 million, according to networthpost.org. Jarod has credits including producing and directing Ed Sheeran‘s 2017 music video for “Kiss Me” and the short film The Long Walk Home.

How Long Have Audrina Patridge and Jarod Einsohn Been Dating?

The first loved-up photo of the pair appeared on Jarod’s Instagram page during an October 18 visit to a pumpkin patch. The two posed cuddled up with their arms around each other in a sweet photo, which he captioned, “Hi pumpkin @audrinapatridge.” So far, Audrina has not shared any photos with Jarod to her page.

Jarod posted a series of snapshots on December 9 at a screening for The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, including two with star Kate Hudson. Audrina and Jarod posed with their cheeks touching in a sweet photograph, in addition to a boomerang video where he stood still as she moved in and out of the frame while attempting to give him a kiss on the cheek.

“They’ve been quietly dating since over the summer and have been inseparable since,” an insider told Just Jared on the same day Jarod shared the sweet photos. “All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh.”

In the comments of Jarod’s photos, friends wrote, “OK you guys are too cute,” and “cuties!!” with Kate even leaving a series of three red heart emoji showing her love for the couple.

Jarod Has Famous Friends

In addition to Kate loving his photos, Jarod has posted Instagram pictures of him having a game night with actress Zooey Deschanel. He’s longtime friends with actor Brandon Routh, who starred as the Man of Steel in the 2006 film, Superman Returns. In a June 2022 Instagram photo alongside Brandon and two other pals, Jarod wrote, “Moved out to L.A. when I was 21 and got so lucky to meet these guys. 17 years later and we all grown up (sort of).”

Jarod and His Mother Are Very Close

He has numerous Instagram posts alongside his mother, Barbara Einsohn, including one where he took her to a New Orleans Pelicans NBA game in the Big Easy. “A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take,” he captioned a series of photos next to his mom in August 2021.