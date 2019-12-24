She’s getting back to normal. Audrey Roloff let her followers on Instagram know her daughter, Ember, was slowly returning to her happy little self after a health scare.

“Ember is finally on the up and up🙏🏻,” Audrey, 28, began her December 23 caption on a few photos of her little girl. “Still praying we don’t get it … and that this passes over us before baby boy decides to make his debut. Gosh, RSV is no joke🙈. Poor girl still has a terrible cough but she is way more herself the last couple days, so we went for a walk around the farm yesterday to see the animals and get outside for a bit🚜.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Previously, the Little People, Big World star and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, told fans their daughter was in the hospital. Jeremy, 29, updated his Story on December 17 to show the entrance of an emergency room, then uploaded a short clip where he said, “It’s currently 4:00 a.m. We’ve been here since 10:30 p.m. You know, Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the E.R. because of some problems she’s been having all week. She’s just been feeling really sick.”

A few days later, Audrey confirmed her daughter was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. “Behind the scenes of our reality lately …” she captioned a photo of herself holding her toddler on December 19. “I thought I’d have more cute family Christmas photos filling my camera roll by now, but instead I have this photo … Holding a sick baby at 4 a.m. in the emergency room .”

The former reality TV star continued, “Last week Ember came down with her first bad tummy bug and it was a solid 4 or 5 days of ‘owie tummy,’ fever and vomiting … she started to feel better for a couple of days, but then started saying ‘owie’ when she went to the bathroom … and then at night spiked a high fever so I was concerned about a UTI. We walked into the ER at 11 p.m. and didn’t get discharged till 5 a.m. 🙈”

“Sitting on that miserable chair all night, while 37 weeks pregnant, just to wait for a urine sample and a nose swab,” Audrey added. “I do not understand the ER. Welp, turns out she has RSV🙈 on top of everything else she’s been through the last week. Was up all night again last night with a horrible cough and fever😢.”

But now, it sounds like Ember is doing much better. We hope she continues to recover beautifully and will be all set to celebrate Christmas morning with her family.