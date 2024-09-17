Aubrey O’Day posted a message about “justice” just hours after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested.

“The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” Aubrey, 40, shared via her Instagram Story and on her X account on Monday, September 16, shortly after news broke that Diddy, 54, was taken into custody in New York City by Homeland Security. “Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me.”

She continued, “Things are finally changing.”

TMZ reported that the feds searched Diddy’s hotel room in NYC, and he was reportedly taken to the FBI field office. Meanwhile, the The New York Times reported that a grand jury had indicted him on charges that have not yet been announced. However, one source close to prosecution said they believe Diddy was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

Shortly after his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, issued a statement about the situation. “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

“He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges,” the statement continued. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Diddy was arrested six months after the feds raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.

At the time, his attorney claimed “there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences.”

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” his statement continued. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations.”

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

The attorney concluded that Diddy was “innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Aubrey previously got to know Diddy when she made her reality debut on MTV’s Making the Band 3 in the early 2000s. She was selected to be part of the girl group Danity Kane during her time on the show, but Diddy kicked her out of the band in 2006.

While appearing on a December 2022 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Aubrey claimed she was kicked out of the group because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected.” She then alleged that the expectations were “not talent-wise, but in other ways.”

Diddy never publicly responded to Aubrey’s claims, though she went on to allege that he attempted to silence her by offering her the publishing rights on Bad Boy Records during TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy.