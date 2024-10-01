Just when it began to feel like the dust was finally starting to settle, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis find themselves back in the headlines. Less than a year after they were publicly criticized for supporting former costar and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, Ashton’s friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is being called into question following the 54-year-old rapper’s arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Though Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges, “Ashton is seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “People are outraged, and they want answers.”

Even Mila, 41, wants to know what her husband might have seen or even participated in, adds the source. During a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, Ashton, 46, was asked to share an anecdote about Diddy’s infamous parties. “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” he said. “Can’t tell that one either.”

The actor may have been able to dodge the question then, but now? “Ashton could very well be hauled in to testify against Diddy,” a second source speculates. “It’s got Mila wondering what he was thinking by associating with a guy like that.”