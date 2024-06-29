Ashley Michelle's Net Worth: How 90 Day Fiance Star Makes Money

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Michelle doesn’t have a conventional job. Ashley, who classifies herself as a witch, specializes in tarot card readings, shadow work and astrology, but does that career pay the bills? Her interesting career path has led fans of the popular TLC series to wonder about Ashley’s net worth.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Michelle’s Net Worth?

Ashley’s net worth is under $200,000, according to Gossip Next Door.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Michelle Make Money?

The reality TV star has declared herself a “spiritual entrepreneur” and founded the company, Starseed Shadows. Through the business, Ashley offers one-on-one “soul sessions,” mentorships and courses for those interested in diving into the world of witchcraft. She also sells merchandise with the company logo, including clothing and mugs.

The “soul sessions” start at $333 and include a personalized tarot card reading, a live Q&A with Ashley, an exploration of the current planetary transitions and spiritual guidance. Customers can also choose between two different bundles of courses that range from $333 to $555. If someone is interested in starting their own “spiritual business,” Ashley offers guidance with that through her mentorship.

Ashley Michelle/Instagram

“So many of us have been conditioned to believe that we must work a traditional job and live paycheck to paycheck, teetering the edges of financial insecurity and lacking the confidence codes to actually do anything about it. Many of us have discovered that we will come into the most joy and reap the most blessings when we are working, living and moving in alignment with our current healthiest version of self,” Ashley explained in the About section of Starseed Shadows.

She continued, “Rather than doing all of this soul retrieval work alone, you can tap into the magick you are made of through spiritual tools and rituals that have been developed over time. Working with astrology, the akash, tarot and the shadow allow you to open a portal to a level of self awareness that breaks down the very fundamental nature of who you thought you were and builds up the fundamental nature of who you actually are as a lightworker here on Earth.”

On top of her witchy services, Ashley hosts her own podcast and fans can book cameos with her for $15 per video. Plus, she receives between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Michelle Get Into Witchcraft?

Ashley’s been very open about being a witch during her time on 90 Day Fiancé. It was one of the things she was most nervous about letting her husband, Manuel Vélez, know because she was afraid he wouldn’t accept her.

“I think people are still very much afraid of the word ‘witch,’” Ashley told cameras. “We’ve been conditioned to believe that a witch is somebody with a crooked nose, looking into their crystal ball, like throwing hexes on people. That’s not anything I do.”

The New York native also addressed the beginning of her witchy roots via Instagram in September 2023.

“I was born spiritual as f–k. I’ve always shared a deep connection with water, the earth beneath my feet and a knowing in my gut that there is more than just the confined walls of the earth,” Ashley wrote. “Stepping into my witchcraft head first was scary. It was scary telling my parents that I’m going to build a business centered around spiritual awakenings.”