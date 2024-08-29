Dancing With the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested and charged with domestic battery, In Touch can confirm.

The professional dancer, 42, was booked on a felony domestic violence charge in Napa County jail on Thursday, August 29, according to online arrest records. According to California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), PC makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.

It is unclear if Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), was involved in any way.

While few details have been released regarding Chigvintsev’s charge, Garcia, 40, posted on her Instagram Stories the day prior and showed that she was in Napa as well. The couple had recently celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this week.

Garcia and Chigvintsev met in 2017 when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Garcia was engaged to John Cena, but the following summer, Garcia and Cena ended their engagement. Chigvintsev and the former WWE star reconnected in 2018 and began dating. The couple made their red carpet debut in July 2019 at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and Garcia couldn’t help but gush about Chigvintsev.

“Artem’s aura and energy, he’s so calming and relaxing,” Garcia told People at the event. “I’m like the Tasmanian devil, I need someone with his energy to make me stop and be present. … He’s so adorable and sweet.”

Chigvintsev chimed in and praised Garcia, “I think she’s the exact opposite of me. What I’m missing in my life, she fulfills.”

The Russia native popped the question at the end of 2019 and Garcia couldn’t wait to share the big news with her fans.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the former Total Divas star wrote. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2020.

After postponing their wedding several times, Garcia finally walked down the aisle in Paris in August 2022, but rumors began circulating that their marriage wasn’t legal. Garcia later confirmed that she and Chigvintsev were officially married “in France and in the United States” to Us Weekly in January 2023.

Later that same year, Chigvintsev opened up with Life & Style about the possibility of him and Garcia having more kids.

“I’m not carrying it for nine months, so probably not a question to me,” Chigvintsev told the publication.

However, he admitted that he “would love to have a little girl.”

“That’d be nice. That’d be a nice little addition to it,” Chigvintsev continued. “Hey, we can all dream about it.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.