Their love story began on the dance floor! Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) are married parents of one today, but they started out as dance partners on Dancing With the Stars season 25 in 2017. In fact, the WWE alum was still engaged to ex John Cena when she and the dance pro became friends.

Nikki and Artem sparked dating rumors two years later, and she confirmed their romance in March 2019. After a whirlwind few months that included their red carpet debut and moving in together, the pair got engaged in late 2019. Next came baby, with their first child, Matteo, arriving in August 2020. Mom and dad finally made it down the aisle to get married in August 2022.