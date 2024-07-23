Armie Hammer says he’s a changed man. In 2021, the Call Me By Your Name star’s career was derailed by allegations of sexual and physical abuse from multiple exes, notably including cannibalistic fantasies such as smoking and eating one partner’s ribs. He denied any wrongdoing and was never charged, but the damage was done, as he was quickly dropped from several projects.

Now, the 37-year-old has opened up about “walking through hell.” In a new interview on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the dad of two, whose marriage to Elizabeth Chambers imploded during the scandal, says he’s broke but happier than ever after seeking help for his addictions to drugs, alcohol and sex.

“Therapy for me has been a life changer,” he said, adding that the reckoning put a stop to his self-destructive behavior. “Here’s what I think would have happened had none of this gone on — the cataclysmic tectonic shift in my life wouldn’t have happened. My life would have kept going exactly as it was, and I know that would ultimately only lead in one place and that’s death.”

While the Social Network star — the great-grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer — claims he’s at peace with his new financial reality, an insider exclusively tells In Touch he’s hoping to reboot his once-hot career.

“He’s trying to explain himself and his past behavior and where he is now in the hope that people’s perception of him will change,” notes the source. “Hollywood isn’t exactly welcoming him back, however. There’s still a stigma attached to his name. He thinks it’s ludicrous that people think he could actually be a cannibal!”