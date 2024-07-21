Armie Hammer set some facts straight regarding rumors that Robert Downey Jr. paid for his rehab after allegations of rape and cannibalism surfaced in 2021.

Hammer, 37, sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan on July 19, and definitively told him that Downey Jr, 59, did not foot the bill for his stay in the rehabilitation facility.

“No. No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab,” Hammer told Morgan, 59.

Morgan also asked if Downey Jr. had been “supportive” in Hammer’s journey, and The Social Network star confirmed that he had. However, Morgan pointed out that Hammer “didn’t seem convinced” when he noticed that Hammer hesitated with his answer.

“I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation,” the Wounds actor explained. “There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful that he was one of them.”

Morgan didn’t pull any punches throughout the interview and asked Hammer, point blank, if he was a cannibal. The English journalist proceeded to read some of the text messages that leaked in 2021, including one from Hammer that stated, “I’m 100 percent a cannibal.”

“Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal?” Hammer asked. “You have to have actually eaten someone, so, no.”

Hammer went on to say that he had never eaten any human flesh and opened up about his former relationship with ​​Effie Angelova, one of the women who accused him of engaging in cannibalism.

“This was a very intense affair, very sexually charged between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks,” Hammer said. “Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good.”

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Hammer continued, “I think that the [cannibal roleplay] was sort of born out of a desire, that it’s sort of like, ‘I want you so completely,’ that it’s almost like, ‘I want to eat you.’ I don’t think it’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, ‘Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs! I just want to eat you up!’

On March 18, 2021, Angelova held a news conference with lawyer Gloria Allred where she claimed to have had a years-long affair with Hammer. Angelova alleged that her sexual relationship with Hammer became violent and she claimed she was afraid he was going to kill her.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent,” Angelova claimed in the statement. “For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me.”

Hammer denied all of the claims in an interview with AirMail in February 2023.

“Every single thing was discussed beforehand,” Hammer said. “I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never. They’re the ones who can say ‘stop’ at any moment. They’re the ones who set the boundaries.”