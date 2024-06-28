Breaking his silence! Armie Hammer’s career blew up in 2021 when his ex Effie Angelova, 26, accused the actor, 37, of “violently” raping her and abusing her “mentally, emotionally and sexually” when she was 20 years old. Another ex Courtney Vucekovich claimed the actor told her “he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” (He’s denied all allegations.) Now, in a new interview, the dad of two, whose marriage to Elizabeth Chambers collapsed in the wake of the scandal, is finally opening up.

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them,” he says. “Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.” The whole scandal was so painful, Armie admits he even made “a half-assed suicide attempt. But I thought I couldn’t do that to my kids.”