Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s mom, Tanya Madix, wrote a letter as part of the plea for bond to be set in her son Jeremy Madix’s criminal case, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the letter Tanya wrote to the court as part of Jeremey’s motion to set bond. Jeremy and his friend Jonah Ahad got into trouble back on February 16 when traveling to Germany from the Orlando International Airport in Florida.

Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that Customs and Border Protection agents searched Jeremy’s bags and found 64 bags of marijuana that weighed over 76 pounds.

The agents found even more in Jonah’s bag. The two men were not arrested at the airport. However, Jeremy were hit a felony trafficking this month and was arrested on July 10.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jeremy was extradited to Florida and being held with no bond.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty

His lawyer said Jeremy was neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

His motion read, “Mr. Madix is a resident of Oceanside, California where he lives with his fiancé. He has resided in California for over 10 years and has both family and friends there and has a strong family network willing to support him.”

His lawyer added, “Mr. Madix is gainfully employed at a vodka distillery and tasting room. He is hard- working, and regularly works 10-12 hour days. Mr. Madix’s job is waiting for him in California, assuming he is able to return to it within a reasonable time period. Mr. Madix is enrolled in college classes at Mira Costa College in Oceanside, California. He is enrolled for classes that start the week of August 19, 2024.”

The attorney said Jeremy will readily be able to travel to Florida for court hearings. Jeremy’s lawyer attached letters written by friends and family in support his release on bond. His mom wrote, “I am Tanya Madix Jeremy’s mother. He is a wonderful loving son. When he visits he always takes care of any thing I want done at my house. He is a kind person. He is always sure to check in on me.”

She added, “Over the past 10 years while living in California he has thrived there. He has a good job and is liked by his employer. He shares a home with his lovely fiancée Rachael and their 2 dogs. Jeremy is proud of his home and puts in much effort in beautifying the property.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL)

Her letter ended, “Jeremy has developed a wide circle of very good friends and a network of supportive acquaintances. He is both cherished and respected by his peers I am very proud of my son’s achievements.”

Another friend of Jeremy wrote, “I have known Jeremy roughly 7 years, we met thru mutual friends and have always kept in contact with each other, hung out at barbecues, family events etc. I have always known Jeremy to be one of the kindest human beings I’ve known, there isn’t a mean bone in that man’s body. Anytime I have ever needed anything he would always be there, even if it was just to talk.”

Court records show bond was set at $80,000 after the recent hearing.