Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix, entered a not guilty plea following his drug bust and appears ready to fight the charges, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jeremy, 32, not only informed the court of his plea but demanded prosecutors turn over specific evidence.

Jeremy and his lawyer asked that any witness or recorded statements and the substance of the statements made by the accused, including a copy of any statements contained by police reports, together with the name and address of each witness to the statements.

In addition, he asked for any grand jury minutes that contain testimony of the accused.

He also wants answers on whether there has “been electronic surveillance, including wiretapping, of the premises of the accused, or of conversations to which the accused was a part, and any documents related thereto.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Jeremy also asked for a list of all potential witnesses the prosecutors plan to call in court. As In Touch previously reported, Jeremy and his friend Jonah Ahad got into trouble when they were traveling from the Orlando International Airport in Florida to Germany.

Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that Jeremy and Jonah were searched by Customs and Border Protection agents who found bags of marijuana in their luggage.

Jeremy was accused of having 64 bags of marijuana that weighed over 76 pounds in his luggage. His friend allegedly had 31 bags of marijuana that weighed 37 pounds. The duo was not arrested at the scene.

Jeremy was arrested at his California home in July. Law enforcement transported him to Florida for his initial court hearing. Jeremy pleaded to be released on bond.

He had his family and friends write letters to the court about his character. Ariana and Jeremy’s mother, Tanya Madix, wrote a letter which read, “He is a wonderful loving son. When he visits he always takes care of any thing I want done at my house. He is a kind person. He is always sure to check in on me.”

Tanya added, “Over the past 10 years while living in California he has thrived there. He has a good job and is liked by his employer. He shares a home with his lovely fiancée Rachael and their 2 dogs. Jeremy is proud of his home and puts in much effort in beautifying the property.”

Jeremy’s lawyer told the court that his client had a stable support system in California and he would show up to all future court hearings in Florida.

His lawyer wrote, “Mr. Madix is a resident of Oceanside, California where he lives with his fiancé. He has resided in California for over 10 years and has both family and friends there and has a strong family network willing to support him.”

“Mr. Madix is gainfully employed at a vodka distillery and tasting room. He is hard-working, and regularly works 10-12 hour days. Mr. Madix’s job is waiting for him in California, assuming he is able to return to it within a reasonable time period. Mr. Madix is enrolled in college classes at Mira Costa College in Oceanside, California. He is enrolled for classes that start the week of August 19, 2024,” the lawyer added.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The judge approved the request and set bond at $80,000. Jeremy has yet to speak out about the arrest since being released.

Jeremy and his friend were charged with trafficking in cannabis of more than 25 pounds.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $25,000. The judge could sentence them up to 30 years in prison.