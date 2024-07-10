Ariana Madix fired back at Raquel Leviss’ claims she caused her to suffer a mental health crisis by allegedly passing around explicit videos of her, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Ariana, 39, asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to look at the evidence presented thus far in the case.

The Vanderpump Rules star argued Raquel, 29, has offered “no evidence” that she distributed videos of Raquel to anyone other than Raquel, “because it never happened, and no such evidence exists.”

“Put simply, the primary allegation of [Raquel’s] Complaint is false,” the motion read.

In addition, Ariana slammed Raquel’s recent claims that Ariana caused her mental health issues.

Ariana said Raquel’s recent motion “falsely” alleged that she caused Raquel’s mental health crisis.

Her lawyer said, “On the contrary, the Complaint is very clear that [Raquel’s] mental health crisis preceded any alleged distribution of the videos, was caused by Bravo, or was caused by the public’s backlash against [Raquel] for betraying [Ariana].”

As In Touch previously reported, Raquel sued her ex costars Tom Sandoval, and Ariana earlier this year.

Raquel, who had an affair with Tom, 39, while he was with Ariana, claimed Tom secretly recorded their explicit FaceTime chats.

Frazer Harrison / Getty

She said Ariana found the videos on Tom’s phone while out with him and claimed Ariana sent her the videos and told her she was “dead” to her.

Raquel claimed Ariana showed or distributed the video to other third parties. Ariana denied the allegation. Raquel’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for her alleged emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

For his part, Tom denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

He accused Raquel of bringing the lawsuit to extend her 15 minutes of fame. A judge recently ruled the lawsuit can proceed against Tom despite Tom’s objections. Ariana filed a separate motion to dismiss.

She claimed she never showed the video to anybody else aside from Raquel. “I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else,” Ariana said in a declaration filed in the case. “To be clear, I only saw the video of [Raquel] … in places secluded from others.”

Raquel and her legal team fired back.

They argued, “Although [Ariana] attempts to recast the lawsuit as an attack on her right to speak freely on matters of public concern, it is no such thing. Madix does not have a free speech right to break into the phone of her boyfriend and siphon away nonconsensual pornographic materials. Nor does she have a legal right to disseminate such material to menace and terrorize.”

Raquel filed a declaration detailing the situation, “It is not just that [Ariana] had discovered the recordings and confronted me about their contents. If that were all that happened, [Ariana] would not have been named in this lawsuit. But that is not all that happened. In her own sworn testimony, [Ariana] acknowledges that she stole and disseminated them. She distributed the recordings from their original source on Sandoval’s phone to herself and to me at a minimum.”

Tibrina Hobson / Getty

She continued, “From the time of [Ariana’s] disclosure, I had been battling dark and disturbing thoughts. My mental health was in absolute shambles, and I knew that I needed urgent psychological help.” She said she entered a three-month program at a mental health facility which cost $115,000.

She added, “[Ariana’s] implication that my mental health struggles were brief in duration or minor could not be further from the truth. I was in a state of extreme distress as a result of the events described in the lawsuit, and I entered treatment in an extremely dark and scary place mentally.”

Raquel said, “My symptoms included severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of such distress, anxiety, shock, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, powerless, sleeplessness, nightmares, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

A judge has yet to rule on Ariana’s motion to be dismissed from the case.