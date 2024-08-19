Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix‘s brother Jeremy Madix will be allowed out of jail on bond after he pleaded with a judge to let him out until trial, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Florida judge signed off on Jeremy, 32, being released after paying an $80,000 bond.

As In Touch previously reported, in February, Jeremy and his friend Jonah Ahad were traveling from the Orlando International Airport in Florida to Germany.

The duo was pulled over by Customs and Border Protection agents. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, authorities found 64 bags of marijuana that weighed over 76 pounds in Jeremy’s suitcases.

The agents said they found another 31 bags of marijuana weighing 37 pounds in Jeremy’s friend’s suitcase.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty

TMZ reported the two were let go without being arrested on the date in question. Instead, the outlet said Jonah was arrested in May. Jeremy was arrested in July at his home in Oceanside, California, and then flown to Florida for the court hearing.

As we first reported, last week, Jeremy asked the court to let him out and return to California.

His lawyer said, “Mr. Madix is a resident of Oceanside, California where he lives with his fiancé. He has resided in California for over 10 years and has both family and friends there and has a strong family network willing to support him.”

“Mr. Madix is gainfully employed at a vodka distillery and tasting room. He is hard-working, and regularly works 10-12 hour days. Mr. Madix’s job is waiting for him in California, assuming he is able to return to it within a reasonable time period. Mr. Madix is enrolled in college classes at Mira Costa College in Oceanside, California. He is enrolled for classes that start the week of August 19, 2024,” the lawyer added.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ariana and Jeremy’s mom, Tanya Madix, wrote a letter praising her son’s character in support of his motion for bond. She said, “I am Tanya Madix Jeremy’s mother. He is a wonderful loving son. When he visits he always takes care of any thing I want done at my house. He is a kind person. He is always sure to check in on me.”

She added, “Over the past 10 years while living in California he has thrived there. He has a good job and is liked by his employer. He shares a home with his lovely fiancée Rachael and their 2 dogs. Jeremy is proud of his home and puts in much effort in beautifying the property.”

One of his bosses also wrote a letter on his behalf. They said, “I personally was the one to interview and hire Jeremy Madix for his current position of Director of Operations and General Manager over the Misadventure & Co brand. It was, and still stands, as my best hiring decision I have ever made in a leadership role over the past 20 years.”

His boss added, “Jeremy has had job security with my company since day one due to his tenacious follow through and professionalism when it comes to company growth and development. That being said, he will continue to have a long standing position with my company, not only because of his work ethic, but because of his character.”