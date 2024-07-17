Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval filed a shocking lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, accusing her of accessing explicit videos of Raquel Leviss on his cell phone without his consent, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tom sued Ariana, 39, for having “obtained access” to his phone on March 1, 2023. On the date, Ariana was out with Tom and found videos of explicit FaceTime chats that Tom and Raquel had behind her back.

Ariana broke up with Tom after discovering the affair. Earlier this year, Raquel sued Tom and Ariana, accusing them of revenge porn and invasion of privacy. She claimed Tom had recorded their chats without her knowledge. The suit accused Ariana of sharing the videos with third parties.

Tom and Ariana have denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In his response, Tom’s lawyer accused Raquel of bringing the lawsuit to extend her 15 minutes of fame. For her part, Ariana denied she shared the videos with anyone.

Ariana told the court, “I did not send the videos to anyone else. Nor did I share, display, or show the videos to anyone else,” Ariana said in a declaration filed in the case. “To be clear, I only saw the video of [Raquel] … in places secluded from others.”

In his new lawsuit, Tom accused his ex of making “copies” of the explicit videos of Raquel and sharing them with others.

Ariana’s lawyer, Jordan Susman, fired back at the lawsuit. He told Us Weekly, “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

He added, “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

Raquel’s lawsuit is ongoing. She recently demanded Ariana not be dismissed from the case. She claimed Ariana played a role in her severe emotional distress.

She told the court, “[Ariana’s] implication that my mental health struggles were brief in duration or minor could not be further from the truth. I was in a state of extreme distress as a result of the events described in the lawsuit, and I entered treatment in an extremely dark and scary place mentally.

She added, ”My symptoms included severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of such distress, anxiety, shock, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, powerless, sleeplessness, nightmares, and loss of enjoyment of life.”