Time for the eighth ring! Ariana Grande gave a killer performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. She sang a medley of her best hits before making a subtle nod to her broken engagement with ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

Ari concluded her epic performance by taking an engagement ring off of her left ring finger before putting it back into its box, then she shook her head and sighed. Many thought the gesture pointed to Pete, 26. After a whirlwind romance, the two called off their engagement in October 2018. “Did @ArianaGrandejust diss Pete Davidson at the end of her performance with that ring box?!” one user wrote. “Wow @ArianaGrande CAME for Pete Davidson I LOVE HER!!” another added. “When Ari put the ring back in the box … she [really] said ‘[f–k you]’ Pete Davidson’,” a third chimed in.

Ari gave it her all on the Grammys stage, following the drama that occurred at last year’s event. Although the beauty was set to perform, she was pulled from the setlist at the last minute. According to one of the show’s producers, Ken Ehrlich, Ari “felt it was too late for her to pull something together” last minute, he told The Associated Press.

The songstress went on to tear down his statement. “I’ve kept my mouth shut, but now you’re lying about me,” she tweeted at the time. “I can pull together a performance overnight, and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity and self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

She continued, “I offered three different songs. It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all … And I’m sorry, but that’s not what music is to me.”

Despite the drama that transpired, she still took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album although she wasn’t there to accept her award. “I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out TBH),” the “thank u, next” singer tweeted. “I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things … but f—k … this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much.”