Are The Challenge’s Michele Fitzgerald and Devin Walker Dating?

Michele and Devin are dating. She confirmed the relationship via her Instagram Story on June 6, 2024, after the two posted photos together at the end of May.

During one of Michele’s Q&As, a fan wrote in, “Post you and Devin, we stan,” to which she replied, “LOL FINEEEEEEE. To answer ALL of your questions, that’s my boyfriend.” She also included a photo of them kissing.

Once the two went public with their relationship, they weren’t shy about posting more content together on social media.

How Did The Challenge’s Michele and Devin Meet?

Michele, who was previously a contestant on seasons 32 and 40 of Survivor, made her debut on The Challenge during season 37 (Spies, Lies & Allies) in 2021. Devin also competed that season. However, the two did not see eye-to-eye at the time, and even feuded when Michele refused to play the game the way Devin wanted her to.

Both reality stars returned for season 38, Ride or Dies, which Devin won with his partner Tori Deal. However, there still didn’t seem to be any sparks between them. It wasn’t until Devin and Michele filmed season 40, Battle of the Eras, in the spring of 2024 that they got together.

The show premieres on August 14, 2024, so fans will get an insight into how the romance began as the season airs.

Who Has Michele Fitzgerald Dated?

Before finding love with Devin, Michele had some other reality television romances. On Survivor: Winners at War, which aired in 2020 and filmed the previous summer, she revealed that she previously dated fellow contestant Wendell Holland. Although their relationship was brief, things were somewhat awkward when they were stranded together on the show.

In the fall of 2020, it was revealed that Michele was in a relationship with another Survivor contestant, Dean Kowalski, who was the runner-up on season 39. However, they were broken up before she left to film Spies, Lies & Allies at the beginning of 2021.

Michele had showmances with Emanuel Neagu (Spies, Lies & Allies) and Callum Izzard (Battle for a New Champion), but neither of the relationships progressed outside of filming. She was also briefly linked to Faysal Shafaat after filming Ride or Dies, which led to her feud with another one of his flings, Amanda Garcia.

Who Has The Challenge’s Devin Walker Dated?

Fans first got to know Devin on season 3 of Are You the One? in 2015. On the show, he pursued castmate Kiki Cooper, although they were not a perfect match. Devin’s perfect match was Rashida Beach, but they were never romantically involved.

On season 3 of Ex on the Beach in 2019, Devin dated Shannon Duffy. They stayed together after filming ended but eventually broke up due to distance. In 2023, Devin briefly dated Jessica Brody, who was eliminated in the first episode of The Challenge season 39 and previously appeared on The Challenge: Australia.