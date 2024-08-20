90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra is newly single following her split from Rob Warne and she’s rumored to be dating another reality TV star from another famous franchise — Bachelor Nation’s Chad Johnson.

Why Do Fans Think 90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra and Bachelor Nation’s Chad Johnson Are Dating?

Sophie and Chad were spotted attending the Young Bleu concert in Santa Ana, California, on August 9, 2024. “Come vibe with YUNG BLEU at “Paradise Found” a luxe evening hosted by celebrity hosts Chad Johnson X Sophie Sierra,” an event flier read.

The pair reportedly looked “cozy” and flirted the “entire night,” TMZ reported a week later on August 19, 2024. According to the outlet, the pair also left the venue together. In a video posted by TMZ, the pair was seen smiling as they arrived together at the event, with Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” playing in the background. The clip then cut to Chad and Sophie standing close together as they mingled in a dark, crowded room.

Their flirty relationship didn’t end there! The pair uploaded a since-deleted TikTok where Chad handed Sophie a rose, a nod to the Oklahoma native’s Bachelorette roots.

Chad appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, which starred JoJo Fletcher. After getting sent home during week 4 and being labeled as the season’s “villain,” he went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, Famously Single, Celebrity Big Brother UK and MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Sophie Sierra and Bachelor Nation’s Chad Johnson Dating?

Hours after headlines broke about the crossover couple, the U.K. native quickly slammed rumors she was dating the ABC alum.

“Not true btww, we just hosted an event together,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on August 20, 2024, alongside a screenshot of a news article of the pair. “But tell me why the video lowkey ate lolll also how they even get this footage wtf.”

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Sophie and Rob Split?

In Touch exclusively confirmed Sophie and Rob split in March 2024. “They haven’t officially filed [for divorce] because the show is still going on,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

The insider added that the pair “haven’t been” together since Sophie moved in with a friend named Kay, which was documented during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8. “They moved in together around May of last year and have been living together since,” the source said.

However, Sophie and Rob’s appearances on the franchise are seemingly far from over. The pair is rumored to be appearing in the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Last Resort after being spotted alongside other iconic TLC couples including Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, and Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.

The TLC personalities have also reportedly kept a cordial relationship as they were spotted spending the day together at Disneyland in June 2024.