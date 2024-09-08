Are Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Taylor and Dakota Still Together?

Hulu’s reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars content creator Taylor Frankie Paul, along with a cast of other Utah-based women. Throughout the first season, viewers saw Taylor and boyfriend Dakota Mortensen hit several rough patches in their relationship, but are they still together today?

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Still Together?

Taylor and Dakota are still dating as of September 2024.

After the show’s premiere on September 6, 2024, Taylor shared a TikTok video that joked about seeing Dakota’s family after they watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and got an inside look at their rocky relationship. The clip implied to fans that despite their issues, they were still trying to work it out.

The mom of three opened up about her relationship with Dakota during an interview with Parade.

“I definitely love him a lot,” Taylor told the outlet in an article published on September 5, 2024. “We came into this relationship with a lot of baggage, and it’s been really hard to work through…it’s been rocky but I choose him always.”

When Did Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Start Dating?

Taylor’s divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul made headlines after it exposed the “soft swinging” scandal that blew up their friend group in May 2022. She revealed that she had broken one of the self-imposed rules of “soft swinging,” and had sex with another man. (“Soft swinging” means participants do everything but have actual sexual intercourse.)

Taylor Frankie Paul/Instagram

However, the reality star didn’t stay single for long. Two months later, Taylor introduced Dakota in her TikTok videos as “the man she cheated with.” Fans of the content creator were wary of her jumping into a relationship so soon after ending her years-long marriage to Tate.

In February 2023, Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The arrest, which is seen in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first episode, happened after she and Dakota got into a fight and Taylor allegedly threw a phone and “heavy metal chairs.” One of those chairs reportedly hit her daughter, Indy, according to The New York Post. In September 2023, Taylor pleaded guilty to the assault charge and took a plea deal while the other charges were dropped.

“That was one of the worst nights of my life,” Taylor told Parade. “I do talk a lot about that on the show. It’s a hard topic and emotional because it’s very embarrassing and something I’m not proud of but with that being said, that night also turned my life around because I hit rock bottom and I finally got the help I needed. I went into classes with parenting. I haven’t drank alcohol since that very night so it’s been really good for me as well.”

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Welcomed a Son in March 2024

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives showed some of the low points in Taylor’s life, including when she confessed to her friends that she and Dakota had lost a baby to an ectopic pregnancy. However, it also featured one of the most joyful moments. In the season finale, viewers saw Taylor give birth to her and Dakota’s first child together. The couple welcomed son Ever True into their family on March 19, 2024.