Back Together? All the Clues Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are Already Over Their Split

We can’t ~keep up~ with these two! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ended their nearly three-year relationship in May, but it appears as though the former flames might be giving things another shot after being spotted together over the 4th of July weekend.

That isn’t the only clue Scott and Sofia might be getting back together! For starters, the Talentless founder, 37, and the up-and-coming actress, 21, had a completely amicable split. Scott “truly only wants the best” for Sofia, a source previously told Life & Style, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has “no hard feelings.”

Initially, Sofia and Scott decided to take some time apart following his brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility. The Flip It Like Disick producer entered treatment in late April to manage his emotional issues stemming from his parents’ deaths. Scott’s mom, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013, and his dad, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later.

However, Scott returned after less than a week. Sofia “tried to be there” for the reality TV personality, an additional insider told Life & Style at the time, “but at the end of the day, Scott can only help himself.” Sofia was “hoping” their break would be the “wake-up call” he needed.

After going their separate ways, Scott began leaning on his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “Kourtney is helping him get back on the straight and narrow … he’s the father of her kids, and she’s vowed to stand by him on his road to recovery, as long as he continues working on himself,” a third insider explained.

During that time, the former flames went on a number of family trips together — including to a health and wellness resort in Utah to celebrate Scott’s birthday. Additionally, fans began to wonder if Scott and Kourtney were rekindling their romance.

Between Scott openly flirting with Kourtney on Instagram and the KUWTK starlet giving him a sweet shout-out on Father’s Day, it was hard for shippers not to … well, ship them. As much as we appreciate Scott and Kourtney’s connection, it looks like he and Sofia are endgame!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the clues Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting back together.