Jersey Shore love! After her split from ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her new beau, Justin May, in November 2021. Are the two still together, though? Keep reading to get relationship updates!

How Long Have Sammi and Justin Been Together?

The former Jersey Shore star went Instagram official with Justin in November 2021. She posted a throwback picture of the two wearing matching referee Halloween costumes, so their love story started before she showed him off on the ‘gram. Although it’s been a while since the couple went public, Sammi and Justin have kept their relationship mostly private, except for the occasional Instagram and TikTok posts.

Sammi and Justin’s Sweet Social Media Posts

In February 2022, Justin posted a sweet Valentine’s Day post dedicated to his (Sammi) sweetheart. After posting a carousel of photos of the two at parties and restaurants, he simply captioned the post, “Happy Valentines Day.”

Courtesy of Justin May/Instagram

The following year, Sammi returned the favor, posting a snap of the couple cuddling up in what appears to be a club together.

Are Sammi and Justin Still Together?

After the Pisces queen celebrated her 35th birthday in March 2022 in Miami, fans grew concerned about her and Justin’s relationship status when he didn’t publicly wish her a “happy birthday.”

However, there was seemingly nothing to worry about, as Sammi posted a TikTok video of a compilation of pictures and videos from a recent Miami trip that same month, and Justin was featured in a few of the clips from the vacation looking loved up with the former MTV personality.

According to the post, they were accompanied by friends where they lounged at the beach, saw some shows and indulged in delicious meals. They ate at the Miami steakhouse Papi Steak and followed up their dinner with dancing. The two kept it very Jersey and partied at E11EVEN Nightclub.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

One fan commented under the video, “This is the Miami experience she deserves!” The Sweetheart Styles founder liked the comment, agreeing with the statement. Sammi decided not to reunite with the Jersey Shore cast when they filmed in Miami, which most likely had to do with her toxic on-and-off relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Speaking of Jersey Shore, in January 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Justin used to bartend at Karma – the same nightclub where the Jersey Shore cast spent most of their nights during the show, save for season 2, which took place in South Beach, Florida, and season 4, which took place in Florence, Italy. Although it’s unknown, Sammi and Justin’s paths may have crossed years before they became lovers!

After keeping her relationship content pretty low-key, Sammi posted multiple TikTok videos in June 2020, revealing that the two are still going strong. She posted a video of the pair at a day party, having fun in their bathing suits with Shawn Mendes’ single, “Summer of Love” playing in the clip.

The following month, the former MTV star posted a clip into their home life of her scaring her man as he turned the corner in their house. “Got him,” the caption read.

In February 2023, fans speculated that the pair could be on the rocks after Sammi posted the same photo she used for a New Year’s post on Valentine’s Day. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Justin’s last post on his Instagram was from New Year’s – meaning he didn’t publicly mark the holiday with his lady love.