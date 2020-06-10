A good relationship takes effort, and Married at First Sight stars AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen are willing to put in the work. After meeting and falling in love on season 8 of the Lifetime show, the couple always intended to keep up with their marriage counseling — but it fell by the wayside amidst their busy lives. While speaking exclusively with In Touch about their new show, Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam, they revealed they’re ready to “re-prioritize” getting help so they “can continue to grow in [their] marriage.”

However, the coronavirus pandemic pushed their timeline a little further back. Though it’s been more than a year since their season ended, they want to wait to meet with an expert face-to-face. Their first point of order when they have an appointment is working on how to communicate when they’re upset. “We are still learning how to manage each other’s reactions to certain situations,” the couple revealed. “AJ is more obvious with his reactions and how he’s feeling, whereas Steph holds it in longer and it’s not as obvious.”

They’re also looking forward to traveling again once restrictions are lifted. Their favorite memory from the last few months was celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in Australia in September 2019, and they’re planning another trip for this September. The couple loved their time on Magnetic Island, where they “rented mopeds, held koalas and got to scuba dive the Great Barrier Reef.” For round two, they’ve got their sights set on South America.

“We cannot wait to go scuba diving and take as many vacations as possible,” they said. “We’re planning to celebrate in Colombia if travel restrictions are lifted. It will be both our first times to South America!” But even if they can’t go that far, they’re just excited to get out of their house as cities open back up across the country. Though the couple love their life in Philly, it never occurred to them to account for what city life would be like during quarantine.

“Living in a high rise in the heart of Philly is amazing until you’re quarantined in that high rise with nowhere to go, not even a backyard,” they admitted. But other than that, they seem happy with the space — and there’s no need to upgrade to a house just yet. Though they are hoping to have a baby “in a year or two or three,” they’re happy just focusing on themselves for now.

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam premieres on Lifetime May 20th at 8 p.m. ET.