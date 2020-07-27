Courtesy Lawson Bates/Instagram; Courtesy Heather Martin/Instagram

Watch your back, Jana Duggar! Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates is sparking courting rumors after he hung out with Heather Martin from The Bachelor just days before his birthday. Heather and her sister, Colie Martin, spent a long weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, where they met up with the UPtv star.

“Thanks for taking such good care of my girls. They had a blast,” mom Jan Martin commented on Lawson’s July 26 photo. “Was so fun!” Lawson, 28, responded. “I’m reading for my [surfing] lesson, though.”

Courtesy Lawson Bates/Instagram

It seems the stars really hit it off. Though Colie, 22, has a boyfriend, Heather, 24, is single. The blonde beauty didn’t share any photos with the country singer yet, but it sounds like they do have something better in the works. Mama Martin revealed in another post that Heather shot a country music video with Lawson.

Could there be a romance brewing between these two? Most contestants from The Bachelor would probably seem a little too scandalous to court one of the conservative Bates, but fans may remember that Heather didn’t even have her first kiss until she was competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on the dating show. During a one-on-one date five weeks into the competition, the two locked lips as fireworks went off behind them in Thailand.

Though the Bates family believes first kisses should be exchanged at the altar along with some wedding vows, they’re not as strict about their courtship rules as the Duggars are. “We think if a couple is old enough to think about getting married, they’re plenty old enough to learn to talk to God and each other and make some decisions for themselves,” mom Kelly Bates told a fan who asked about courting on the family blog in 2013. “An adult child entering a serious relationship better be able to also make decisions!”

In March 2019, Heather told Us Weekly she hadn’t been kissed since her smooch with Colton, 28, but we wouldn’t be surprised if sparks flew between her and Lawson. Both stars are gorgeous, and it certainly seems like they have a lot in common. With Colie teasing that she wants to move to music city, Heather and Lawson just might be seeing a lot more of each other.