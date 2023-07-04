Larsa Pippen has admitted that her romance with Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus Jordan caught her “off guard.” Keep reading to find out if the couple is still dating, how their families feel about the relationship and more.

Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Still Dating?

The couple has been going strong ever since they were first linked in September 2022. Larsa shared a July 2, 2023, Instagram photo of the couple kissing. She captioned it, “Je t’aime,” which is French for “I love you.”

Not only are Larsa and Marcus open about their romance and their feelings towards one another, they started their own podcast together. “Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus” debuted on June 22, 2023. The show’s description noted how “now they’re ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex, and 16-year age gaps!”

“They won’t hold back about all the juicy things happening, even when it’s about them — their friends –—and even their haters,” it continued, adding that “the hottest couple in Miami giving their hot takes.”

When Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Confirm Their Relationship?

The pair were photographed going on romantic dates, holding hands and showing off more PDA in the months that followed news of their budding romance. Larsa made Marcus Instagram official in a January 23, 2023, photo as they posed in front of a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey made of flowers while visiting Orlando, Florida’s Trophy Room store.

Ever since then, Marcus has been a constant presence in loved-up photos on Larsa’s Instagram page, with pictures of the couple kissing and cuddling. In a Valentine’s Day 2023 post, the Real Housewives of Miami star shared a snapshot of the duo on the beach with Marcus’ arm around her. She wrote in the caption, “My forever Valentine.”

What Does Larsa Pippen’s Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen Think About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan?

Scottie played alongside Marcus’ dad Michael for 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls between 1987 and 1998, where the duo combined to help win six NBA championships. Larsa claimed in a February 2023 interview with Tamron Hall that she and Scottie stay out of each other’s love lives.

“The only conversations we have are based on our kids,” she said, adding, “I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating.”

What Does Marcus Jordan’s Dad Michael Jordan Think of His Romance With Larsa Pippen?

He’s not a fan. When the retired NBA superstar was asked on July 2, 2023, by a TMZ cameraman if he approved of the romance, Michael laughed and responded with an emphatic “No!”

What Have Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Said About How Their Romance Has Impacted Their Families?

“[My kids], they love Marcus. Like, they love him, and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa gushed to Us Weekly in June 2023. “So, when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

“I feel like her children are a little older in age. I feel like if you’re dating someone with younger kids, then maybe you need to instill your perspective on them in a different way. But I feel like Larsa’s relationship with her children — she’s best friends with them. They talk every day. And so, it’s one of the things that I admire about her,” Marcus said in the same interview.

He added, “For me, it’s more [like] I’m a fly on the wall. They have their conversations and wherever I can chime in that makes sense — I try to do so. But I think because we’re closer in age, I think that that we have a lot in common. I’m just happy that they’ve received me so well.”