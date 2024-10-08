Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Still Together? Marriage Updates

Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori put the pedal to the metal when they started dating in 2022 and made it down the aisle later that year. The couple doesn’t air out their dirty relationship laundry, however, fans are wondering if they are still together after rumors swirled that they split.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Still Together?

On October 7, 2024, TMZ reported that the “All Falls Down” rapper and Bianca ended their relationship after two years of marriage. Sources told the outlet that they separated “weeks” before the report and listed a handful of recent outings Kanye was spotted without his wife.

The following day, the outlet shared a video of Ye and Bianca while they shopped in Tokyo. There was no visible reason to believe there was trouble in their marriage as they stood close to each other and Bianca held onto Ye’s arm as they walked.

Neither of the pair have publicly addressed the split rumors.

Before the initial breakup report, Ye and Bianca were last seen shopping in Tokyo on September 20, 2024.

Do Kanye West and Bianca Censori Have Kids?

The music producer and Australian architect do not share kids as of publication.

Getty

However, Ye strategically chose to marry Bianca because “he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring.”

“He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in August 2024.

That said, Bianca is the stepmother to Ye’s kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In April 2024, a second source revealed that Ye’s kids were excited to possibly gain a step-sibling.

“Even North, who really likes Bianca, is excited about getting a new sibling,” the second insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “The younger kids were asked if they’d be happy with another little brother or sister and they’re all fine with it.”

How Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori Meet?

The pair have been linked since 2020, when Bianca worked as the head of architecture at Yeezy. However, it’s unclear if Bianca knew the “Stronger” rapper before her employment at the fashion brand.

Inside Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage

While their relationship may not make headlines for constant off-again, on-again updates – Ye and Bianca are under a microscope as she dons barely-there clothing.

Fans have questioned why neither Ye nor Bianca has a problem with her outfits, which routinely expose her breasts and behind. Her wardrobe is so inappropriate that even Kim, who is known to wear risqué ensembles, had a problem with Bianca’s attire.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” a third insider exclusively told In Touch in October 2024. “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

In addition to Bianca’s wardrobe, Ye’s metal teeth have caught the attention of everyone around him, especially Bianca.

“She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look,” a fourth source exclusively revealed to In Touch on September 5, 2024. “She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”