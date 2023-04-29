Friendly exes or back together? Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy Gatto reside in the same address as “husband and wife” according to a deed obtained by In Touch. The news comes after the comedian announced the couple was splitting on December 31, 2021.

The pair bought the home in Glen Head, New York, and noted the status of their relationship in the deed filed in June 2022. On January 10, 2023, a document was filed that listed the mortgage had been satisfied and that Joe and Bessy are the owners and reside together in the home, more than two years after they announced their decision to separate.

While the status of their divorce is sealed under the state of New York, Joe and Bessy seem to remain very friendly. They went on a vacation with their two children, Milana, 7, and Remington, 5, to the Bahamas in January 2023, where they looked like one big happy family. Bessy shared a heartwarming video of the four having the time of their lives at a resort while playing on water slides, having fun on the beach and taking a family photo in front of a Christmas tree.

One fan wrote in the comments, “Look like a lot of fun. Did you and Joe decide to work things out? Regardless, happy for you. Your kids are adorable!”

In a Friday, April 28, 2023, Instagram post, Bessy shared pictures showing Joe’s arm around her as they attended a gala for New York Second Chance Rescue, as both are dog lovers who have been strong supporters of the charity. “Gala season continues with some of my favorite people. What a wonderful night, thank you so much @nycscr for an amazing event,” Bessy wrote in the caption, although she did not tag Joe in the post.

The Staten Island native told fans about his separation from his wife of eight years in a New Year Eve 2021 Instagram post, where he also dropped the bombshell that he was leaving the comedy troupe he helped found in 2011.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers. Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” he began before revealing more huge news.

“However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids,” he added.

Bessy then shared a post of her own, where she told followers, “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids, and we look forward to coparenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together.”

Since then, the couple has done as they promised, amicably coparenting their children and taking part in events as a family.

Reporting by Nate Grant.