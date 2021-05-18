No wedding bells in her future! Emma Watson shut down rumors that she and boyfriend Leo Robinton were engaged on Monday, May 17.

“Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” the Harry Potter star, 31, shared via Twitter. “If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”

Emma addressed both the speculation about her love life and career choices head on. In February, rumors started swirling that the actress may be retiring from acting to focus on her relationship. At the time, the Little Women star’s manager released a statement to Entertainment Weekly to deny the rumors, saying, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.” Emma, for her part, has not spoken out until now.

“Please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the [coronavirus] pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” the British star wrote, concluding Monday’s Twitter thread. “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re OK and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”

Throughout their time together, Emma and Leo have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye. They were first spotted out together in October 2019, with the Daily Mail revealing his identity months later in April 2020. While the Bling Ring alum has not discussed their relationship, she previously talked about her love life during an interview with British Vogue, famously coining the term “self-partnered.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she told the magazine in December 2019. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

At the time, the Brown University graduate admitted that she wasn’t dating “one specific person” but had been “going on dates.”

“I’m very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I’ve done these other things outside of film, my friends are really good at setting me up. Really good,” Emma shared. “And what’s really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with and it didn’t work out.”

Prior to her relationship with Leo, the Hollywood star was romantically linked to Brendan Wallace, Chord Overstreet, William “Mack” Knight, Roberto Aguire and Johnny Simmons, among others.